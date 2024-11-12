Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Airports and travel hubs can be overwhelming for Autistic people. Here’s what could help

By Chris Edwards, Adjunct Research Fellow, Inclusive Futures, Griffith University
Ru Ying Cai, Adjunct Research Fellow, Olga Tennison Autism Research Centre; Senior Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Vicki Gibbs, Adjunct Associate Lecturer, University of Sydney
Many Autistic people struggle through air travel or avoid it altogether. But travellers told us small measures and supports can make a big difference.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘I have seen how the arts has changed people’: remembering Roz Hervey and her contribution to Australian dance
~ Airlines cancel flights after volcanic eruptions. An aviation expert explains why that’s a good thing
~ The Greens want to cancel all student debt – but this will not make uni education ‘free’
~ Corpse flowers and flesh flies: why so many plants and fungi stink like death warmed up
~ Online games should not be included in Australia’s social media ban – they are crucial for kids’ social lives
~ The Treaty Principles Bill is already straining social cohesion – a referendum could be worse
~ Want to slash social housing waitlists? We should allow tenants to swap homes
~ Former US ambassador accuses Sky News of creating a ‘self-licking ice cream’ to attack Kevin Rudd
~ Denmark: AI-powered welfare system fuels mass surveillance and risks discriminating against marginalized groups – report
~ 2024 reader survey results: we asked, you answered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter