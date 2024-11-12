Tolerance.ca
‘I have seen how the arts has changed people’: remembering Roz Hervey and her contribution to Australian dance

By Russell Fewster, Lecturer in Performing Arts, University of South Australia
The much loved Adelaide-based dancer, choreographer, director and producer was diagnosed with MND and qualified for South Australia’s voluntary assisted dying scheme.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
