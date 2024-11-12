Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Germany set for snap election following collapse of Olaf Scholz’s coalition

By Ed Turner, Reader in Politics, Co-Director, Aston Centre for Europe, Aston University
Germany is expected to hold a snap election in February after Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedly agreed a deal with opposition politicians for an early vote.

The recent collapse of Scholz’s coalition made a vote of confidence in the government highly likely, but Scholz had been pushing for it to be held in the new year. Reports now suggest it will be held before Christmas…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
