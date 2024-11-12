Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

An agreement ends resistance to a renewable energy plant in French Guiana… but is it energy justice?

By Alicia Phillips, PhD researcher in Climate Policy, Université de Pau et des pays de l'Adour (UPPA)
Emmanuelle Santoire, Postdoctoral researcher in energy transition, Université de Pau et des pays de l'Adour (UPPA)
An agreement between an indigenous community and an energy company secured the development of a power plant in exchange for community benefits. But the deal does not meet energy justice principles.The Conversation


