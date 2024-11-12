Tolerance.ca
The Trump presidency could hammer global growth – here’s what the UK could do

By Stephen Barber, Professor of Global Affairs, University of East London
Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election has brought big questions about what it means for Nato, Ukraine, the Middle East and, of course, global trade. Faced with the threat of protectionism, and outside the EU, the UK will have to make some tough choices.

Trump was chaotic and ego-driven when he was last in the White House. And despite becoming a convicted felon since leaving office, there is little indication that he has mellowed.

On “day…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
