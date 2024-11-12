Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five animals that behave differently in moonlight

By Anders Hedenström, Professor of Theoretical Ecology, Lund University
Once every spring, a few days after the full moon, corals of the great barrier reef release eggs and sperm simultaneously – a phenomenon so spectacular it can be seen from space.

Not only does the Moon’s gravitational attraction interact with the Sun to cause our tides (ebb and flow), its orbit around Earth generates different Moon phases of varying luminosity. Scientists think the Moon’s light at a certain point each…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Germany set for snap election following collapse of Olaf Scholz’s coalition
~ An agreement ends resistance to a renewable energy plant in French Guiana… but is it energy justice?
~ Dyslexia can actually be an advantage for university researchers
~ A new plan aims to fix the UK’s ‘broken’ food system –but here’s what the strategy overlooks
~ The Trump presidency could hammer global growth – here’s what the UK could do
~ The Mirror and the Light: crisis of sovereignty and national identity makes a rich stage for the present
~ US election pollsters were actually a lot closer than people think – John Curtice
~ Autumn leaves are staying green for longer in Britain – here’s why
~ Why the metaverse isn’t ready to be the future of work just yet
~ What role did music play in Trump and MAGA’s electoral appeal?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter