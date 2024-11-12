Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Autumn leaves are staying green for longer in Britain – here’s why

By Michael Lavelle, Senior Lecturer in Landscape Management, Anglia Ruskin University
Every year people ask me, “why haven’t the leaves fallen yet?” If autumn starts on September 1 then by early November winter should be well on its way. And yet, an amateur photographer who has captured the season’s colours for several years in southern England recently told the BBC that 2024 appears to be running behind schedule.

You may have noticed it too: it is becoming more common for leaves to drop later in the season. A 2015 reviewThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
