Why the metaverse isn’t ready to be the future of work just yet
By Victoria (Vicky) McArthur, Associate Professor, School of Journalism and Communication, Carleton University
Robert J. Teather, Associate Professor and Director, School of Information Technology, Carleton University
While metaverse supporters claim VR can virtually recreate in-person collaborative experiences, the ways users interact with VR systems can introduce usability issues.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 12, 2024