Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the metaverse isn’t ready to be the future of work just yet

By Victoria (Vicky) McArthur, Associate Professor, School of Journalism and Communication, Carleton University
Robert J. Teather, Associate Professor and Director, School of Information Technology, Carleton University
While metaverse supporters claim VR can virtually recreate in-person collaborative experiences, the ways users interact with VR systems can introduce usability issues.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Germany set for snap election following collapse of Olaf Scholz’s coalition
~ An agreement ends resistance to a renewable energy plant in French Guiana… but is it energy justice?
~ Dyslexia can actually be an advantage for university researchers
~ A new plan aims to fix the UK’s ‘broken’ food system –but here’s what the strategy overlooks
~ The Trump presidency could hammer global growth – here’s what the UK could do
~ Five animals that behave differently in moonlight
~ The Mirror and the Light: crisis of sovereignty and national identity makes a rich stage for the present
~ US election pollsters were actually a lot closer than people think – John Curtice
~ Autumn leaves are staying green for longer in Britain – here’s why
~ What role did music play in Trump and MAGA’s electoral appeal?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter