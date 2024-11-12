Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How we developed sign language for ten of the trickiest climate change terms

By Audrey Cameron, Chancellor's Fellow, Science Education and BSL, University of Edinburgh
The Conversation is proud to publish this article as British sign language-first in video form with the translation written in full beneath.

Creating British sign language (BSL) signs for abstract climate concepts is very different from tangible objects like animals, but the process is equally fascinating. While a rabbit sign might directly represent its physical appearance, climate concepts require a deep understanding of scientific processes to create meaningful visual representations.

Our sign development process involves a…The Conversation


