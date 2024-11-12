Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Kenya’s Hustler Fund is a flop. Why president Ruto’s plan to loan money to entrepreneurs hasn’t worked

By Eric Magale, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Pretoria
It’s two years since Kenyan president William Ruto, in what seemed like a political gamble, rolled out a government-run microcredit scheme popularised as the Hustler Fund. Worth 50 billion shillings (US$409 million) a year over a five-year period, the low-interest loans were touted as the “magic formula”…The Conversation


~ Global: Activists from African continent and its diaspora urge European governments to address colonial past and provide reparations at Berlin conference
~ Botswana’s election shock: analyst reflects on why voters kicked the ruling party out after 58 years
~ Mangroves in the Maldives have been drowning as sea level rises – new study
~ Freud Museum exhibition uses art to explore the psychoanalyst’s often contradictory relationships with women
~ Jim Chalmers to announce $900 million fund for states to boost competition and productivity
~ Our new study shows teen vaping is linked to childhood trauma. Here’s why it might be harder to quit
~ Predictably, domestic airfares surged after the collapse of Rex. There aren’t many good solutions
~ View from The Hill: Albanese plays ‘captain’s pick’ to maximise Labor’s election prospects in Tasmania
~ Germany elections: Olaf Scholz could face pre-Christmas confidence vote after collapse of his coalition
~ How the federal government’s misinformation bill might impede freedom of speech
