How the federal government’s misinformation bill might impede freedom of speech

By Anne Twomey, Professor Emerita in Constitutional Law, University of Sydney
Despite what some critics argue, the bill does not give the government power to censor or prosecute people for what they say. But it does have some potential problems.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
