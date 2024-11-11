Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Despite the national apology, abuse in state care is still happening – only systemic change will work

By Jennifer Montgomery, Faculty of Health Research Associate, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Research shows the state care system continues to traumatise young people, especially Māori. Without real change, survivors believe today’s apology will ring hollow.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
