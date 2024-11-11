Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ancient Greece’s cultural rise started a century earlier than previously thought – new research

By Trevor Van Damme, Assistant Professor in the Archaeology and History of the Ancient Mediterranean, University of Warwick
Pottery has long been used to date archaeological sites but previously held ideas about styles associated with the iron age and their providence could be wrong.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
