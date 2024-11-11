Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethnic minority voters: is there truth in old myths about why some groups are more likely to choose Labour?

By Zain Mohyuddin, Research associate UK in a Changing Europe, King's College London
Labour’s 2024 election win came despite a collapse in support among Muslim voters – a group which traditionally has been highly loyal.

Labour’s share of the Muslim vote fell from 80% in 2019 to just over 60% in 2024. Anger over the party’s position on the conflict in Gaza led many Muslim voters to switch to independent candidates. Of the seven seats that Labour lost, five have Muslim populations of 25% or more.

Labour needs to know whether…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
