Human Rights Observatory

Child sexual abuse by women is on the rise. We don’t have the support services to cope

By Larissa Christensen, Senior Lecturer in Criminology & Justice, Co-leader of the Sexual Violence Research and Prevention Unit (SVRPU), University of the Sunshine Coast
Bricklyn Priebe, PhD Candidate and Associate Lecturer in Criminology and Justice, School of Law and Society, University of the Sunshine Coast
Nadine McKillop, Associate Professor, Criminology & Justice, Co-leader of the Sexual Violence Research and Prevention Unit (SVRPU), School of Law and Society, University of the Sunshine Coast
Susan Rayment-McHugh, Lecturer in Criminology and Justice & Co-Leader of the Sexual Violence Research and Prevention Unit, University of the Sunshine Coast
While still a small minority of sexual offenders, abuse perpetrated by women in Australia has increased by more than 200% since 2008. The system isn’t set up to deal with it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
