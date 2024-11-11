Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Germany’s Muddle on Antisemitism

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lawmakers in the German Bundestag  (Lower House of Parliament) in Berlin, Germany on November 7, 2024. © 2024 Markus Schreiber/AP Photo A resolution adopted by the German Bundestag last week on curbing antisemitism and protecting Jewish life could negatively impact civil society and free expression in the country.Germany’s concern about antisemitism is justified and, given its history, understandable. It is a pressing issue emanating from both the far right and the left and needs to be taken seriously.But Germany has found itself in a muddle on…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ancient Greece’s cultural rise started a century earlier than previously thought – new research
~ Do refugees have a duty to be grateful?
~ Can you sleep your way to better decision making? Here’s what the science says
~ A beginner’s guide to greenwash and four ways to avoid falling for it
~ What a Trump presidency means for global health
~ Beyond Ukraine and Gaza: five consequences of overlooking other conflicts
~ Ethnic minority voters: is there truth in old myths about why some groups are more likely to choose Labour?
~ Child sexual abuse by women is on the rise. We don’t have the support services to cope
~ Meta now allows military agencies to access its AI software. It poses a moral dilemma for everybody who uses it
~ We knew offshore detention was bad for the mental health of people seeking asylum. Our new research shows exactly how bad
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter