London: Lost Interiors – new book provides a rare look inside of Victorian, Edwardian and early 20th century houses

By Vanessa Brown, Senior Lecturer Visual and Material Culture, Nottingham Trent University
This weighty book of lush interior shots selected and presented by Steven Brindle is a rare and delightful treat. London: Lost Interiors is an opportunity to glimpse inside the homes of London from a time well before it was common to photograph them – Victorian, Edwardian and early 20th century London. On top of that, about half the homes in it no longer exist, not to mention the fading and remodelling of the insides of those that do.

Popular ideas of what interior design in England was like…The Conversation


