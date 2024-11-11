Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

I’m a neuroscientist who taught rats to drive − their joy suggests how anticipating fun can enrich human life

By Kelly Lambert, Professor of Behavioral Neuroscience, University of Richmond
Equipped with a rodent version of a Cybertruck, these driving rats reveal that positive experiences may sculpt the brain just as powerfully as stressful onesThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
