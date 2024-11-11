Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

WA premier seeks advice about a possible early federal poll clashing with state election

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Western Australian Labor premier Roger Cook has  asked for advice about  the implications of a possible March federal election clashing with the state poll.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peru: Victims of lethal state repression commence international delegation, taking their voices to leaders in Europe
~ Companies are buying up cheap carbon offsets − data suggest it may be more about greenwashing than helping the climate
~ Jamie Oliver’s novel really missed the mark. There are plenty of fantastic First Nations’ books if schools look for them
~ South Africa’s civil service should be restructured, but a plan to reward early retirement won’t solve the problem – economist
~ Severe Hardship for Turkmens Arbitrarily Denied Passport Renewal Abroad
~ Global: FIFA should halt process for 2034 World Cup bid and demand credible human rights strategy for 2030
~ Jamie Oliver wrote First Nations characters the wrong way. Non-Indigenous writers need to listen to Indigenous writers first
~ Practising culture on Country can improve Aboriginal people’s health and wellbeing
~ Sudan: Rapid Support Forces Target Civilians
~ A single atom can change the colour of a bird. These are the genes responsible
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter