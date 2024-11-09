Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Voters in Arab-American strongholds likely tipped Michigan in Trump’s favor

By Michael Traugott, Research Professor at the Center for Political Studies, University of Michigan
President-elect Donald Trump won Michigan in the 2024 election, an important prize in his decisive victory.

The state has earned its title as a swing state. After narrowly defeating Hillary Clinton in Michigan in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
