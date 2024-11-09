Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Oga Lecturer: The media platform combating sexual harassment in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions

By Minority Africa
Project encourages victims and witnesses to report incidents, which are then made public via its website and social media platforms, pushing the relevant authorities to take action.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pennsylvania will keep its divided legislature thanks to split-ticket voters
~ Why does the Spanish crown refuse to apologize for colonizing Mexico?
~ What will a second Trump presidency in the US mean for Taiwan?
~ Cop29: world leaders must be held to account on climate with scientific evidence
~ Boeing workers secure big gains after strike, but the future for organized labor under Trump is uncertain
~ Time to dismantle legacies of slavery and colonialism impacting African diaspora
~ Nicaragua: Alarming erosion of freedom and academic autonomy
~ Libya: Authorities must drop plans to impose compulsory veiling amid wider crackdown on ‘morality’ grounds
~ Global: Alarming footage reinforces dangers of hosting COP29 in a country with close links to fossil fuel companies
~ Seven questions about Donald Trump’s second term – answered by an expert
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter