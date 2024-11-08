Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique Police Brutally Repress Election Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A police officer aims at protesters in Maputo, Mozambique, November 7, 2024. © 2024 AP Photo/Carlos Uqueio On Thursday in the heart of Maputo, Mozambique’s capital, Angela was preparing lunch for her 5-year-old son when the tranquility of her home was shattered by the sound of gunfire from the streets. Within seconds, her apartment was filled with the acrid sting of tear gas, fired by the police deployed to disperse peaceful protesters.Angela told me that she instinctively shut the kitchen door, grabbed her son, and sought safety under the table. She began to pray.…




© Human Rights Watch -
