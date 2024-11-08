Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

10 states had abortion measures on the ballot – where they passed, where they failed, and what it all means

By Katherine Drabiak, Professor of Health Law, Public Health Law and Medical Ethics, University of South Florida
Voters in 10 states decided on measures relating to abortion on Nov. 5, 2024, many of which sought to expand access to abortion or expressly recognize a right to abortion in the state’s constitution.

Seven of the ballot measures passed, while three failed. Measures in Arizona, Colorado, New York, Maryland, Missouri, Montana…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why the German government collapsed and what to expect now
~ Secondhand clothes can be swimming in germs – what vintage shoppers need to know
~ Leeches are making a medical comeback – here’s why we should celebrate it
~ Why UN climate summits still matter – and what to expect from Cop29
~ What next for the special relationship? What Keir Starmer needs to navigate in a second Trump term
~ Is AI dominance inevitable? A technology ethicist says no, actually
~ New Apostolic Reformation evangelicals see Trump as God’s warrior in their battle to win America from satanic forces and Christianize it
~ The election is over − but what is a ‘lame duck’ anyway?
~ Strength training early in life can set up kids and adolescents for a lifetime of health and well-being
~ Compassion amid chaos − how one of America’s greatest poets became a lifeline for wounded soldiers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter