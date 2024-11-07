Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Adelaide by Genevieve Wheeler: a ‘sad girl novel’ that lacks emotional depth

By Veronica Heney, Research Associate in Medical Humanities, Durham University
In Adelaide, the debut novel by Genevieve Wheeler, a vivacious American woman living in London (the eponymous Adelaide) falls head over heels for the enigmatic Rory Hughes. By turns charming and distant, Rory entrances her, and the two fall into a whirlwind romance that never seems on solid ground. When tragedy strikes, the cracks only deepen – and when things fall apart, Adelaide does too.

Wheeler’s novel traces the progression of a romance that at times seems too good to be true, at others bewilderingly futile. Adelaide is besotted with the flaky and inconsistent Rory, whose allure…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Democracy, climate change and migration – why Poland might be ‘Europe’s fulcrum country’
~ Mauritius has won back Chagos – but not all of it. Why the largest island, Diego Garcia, is so important to the UK
~ What counts as national debt and assets now? Here’s how to understand the UK’s redefined fiscal rules
~ UK respite care provider closure signals a support system in crisis
~ How we discovered that the ocean’s surface absorbs much more CO₂ than previously thought
~ Could we ever decipher an alien language? Uncovering how AI communicates may be the key
~ Your ‘skin barrier’ protects your skin and keeps it hydrated – here’s how to look after it
~ How Trump performed among Latino voters, women and young people, according to exit poll analysis
~ Microplastics promote cloud formation, with likely effects on weather and climate
~ Military veterans are disproportionately affected by suicide, but targeted prevention can help reverse the tide
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter