Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Government to publish secret section of Robodebt report, but timing is uncertain

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus says the government plans to publish the secret section of the Robodebt royal commission report, although it is not clear when it will do so.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What a Trump presidency will mean for Europe’s economy
~ COP29: Climate Action Crucial to Protect Rights
~ What the Kremlin tells Russians about the West
~ Incendiary Weapons: New Use Calls for Immediate Action
~ Ugandan Court Hears Case on Secluding, Restraining Patients
~ COP29: Leaders must commit to fair climate financing and fully phasing out fossil fuels
~ ICRC Statement: UN General Assembly Sixth Committee
~ Ketamine use is at an all-time high. 5 things to know ahead of festival season
~ Trump’s economic vision is no longer a ‘maybe’. Here’s what it might mean for Australia and the world
~ Australian kids under 16 will soon be banned from social media – but parents still don’t know which apps are out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter