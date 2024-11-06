Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The NZ Super Fund has Israeli investments worth $35 million – could it divest?

By Myra Williamson, Senior Lecturer in Law, Auckland University of Technology
New Zealand law requires ‘ethical investment’ by the Superannuation Fund. But as an autonomous Crown entity, how and when it should disinvest in another country is open to interpretation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
