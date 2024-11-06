Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate crisis: what Trump can (and can’t) do

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
Donald Trump will return to lead the world’s largest historical emitter of greenhouse gas.

Neither Trump nor Kamala Harris made the climate crisis a prominent feature of their campaigns, during an election cycle in which America was pounded by weather disasters. Hurricane Helene, which struck in late September was supercharged by an abnormally hot Atlantic Ocean and killed 232 people across the south-eastern US.

Nearly half of those deaths occurred in the swing state of North Carolina, which moved decisively behind Trump. Voters in the state’s still devastated west lacked…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
