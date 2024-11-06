Tolerance.ca
A submerged continent of grief surfaces in Gideon Haigh’s memoir of his brother’s death

By Marina Deller, Casual Academic, Creative Writing and English Literature, Flinders University
Gideon Haigh’s brother Jasper – “Jaz” – was 17 when he was killed in a car accident. Decades later, Haigh picked up a pen and, in a 72 hour span, wrote about the night Jaz died, all that led up to it, and all that he has lived since.

Haigh is a prolific writer. You may know him from his cricket writing, but also his investigative journalism about crime, trauma and the law. Sometimes he writes about all of these things at once.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
