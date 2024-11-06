Tolerance.ca
Making farming better for bees: can we breed crops that produce more nectar and pollen?

By Francis Ratnieks, Emeritus Professor of Apiculture, University of Sussex
Ciaran Harris, PhD Candidate in Pollinator Ecology, University of Sussex
Where once there were vast areas of forest and other natural habitats, farmland now covers much of Earth – including 70% of the UK. This transition has helped feed a growing number of people.

However, replacing ecosystems rich in species with agriculture – and intensifying food production on established farmland – carries costs…The Conversation


