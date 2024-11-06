Tolerance.ca
Only 25% of older Queenslanders are aware of the risks heatwaves put on their health – new study

By Mehak Oberai, Senior Research Assistant, Ethos Project, School of Medicine and Dentistry, Griffith University
Ella Jackman, PhD Candidate, School of Medicine and Dentistry, Griffith University
Shannon Rutherford, Associate Professor, Public Health, Griffith University
Steven Baker, Associate Professor, School of SHS – Human Services and Social Work, Griffith University
Zhiwei Xu, Research Fellow, School of Medicine and Dentistry, Griffith University
Although heatwaves can affect everyone, older adults are particularly at risk. But our new research has found older Queenslanders don’t necessarily believe heat poses a risk to their health.The Conversation


