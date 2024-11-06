US election results: Trump leads electoral college votes as Republicans regain Senate
By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
Rachael Jolley, International Affairs Editor
Sam Phelps, Commissioning Editor, International Affairs
This is a rolling guide to articles and audio published by The Conversation in the immediate run-up to and aftermath of the election, with some explainers about the process. This page is updated from the top, so older references are moved down the page.
Good morning world. The United States has made its choice. And, as of 7am Donald Trump and the Republican Party will be the…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 6, 2024