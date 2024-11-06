Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The extreme floods which devastated Spain are hitting more often. Is Australia ready for the next one?

By Conrad Wasko, ARC DECRA Fellow in Hydrology, University of Sydney
Andrew Dowdy, Principal Research Scientist in Extreme Weather, The University of Melbourne
Seth Westra, Professor of Hydrology and Climate Risk, University of Adelaide
To prepare for more intense floods supercharged by climate change, we have to build infrastructure able to tolerate new extremesThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
