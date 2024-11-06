Tolerance.ca
Elon Musk’s flood of US election tweets may look chaotic. My data reveals an alarming strategy

By Timothy Graham, Associate Professor in Digital Media, Queensland University of Technology
Musk’s tweets are worth paying very close attention to in order to understand the inner workings of the campaign to return Trump to the White House.The Conversation


