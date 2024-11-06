Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya: Security Forces Abducted, Killed Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters attend a demonstration against Kenya's proposed finance bill 2024/2025 in Nairobi, Kenya, June 25, 2024. © 2024 REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi (Nairobi) – Kenyan security forces abducted, arbitrarily arrested, tortured, and killed perceived leaders of the anti-Finance Bill protests between June and August 2024, Human Rights Watch said today. Security officers held abductees, who they had detained without respecting their legal rights, in unlawful detention facilities, including in forests and abandoned buildings, and denied them access to their families and lawyers.The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
