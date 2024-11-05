Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How does a jury reach a conclusion? A new SBS show painstakingly recreates details to take us behind the scenes

By Xanthe Mallett, Forensic Criminologist, University of Newcastle
The Jury: Death on the Staircase follows the deliberations of 12 jurors as they listen to nine days’ worth of evidence in a real, concluded manslaughter case.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 5 Indian films from the 2024 Adelaide Film Festival that blew me away
~ 2024 US presidential election count
~ Expecting again? Tips for helping your first-born child thrive with a new sibling
~ How honeybees can help us monitor pollution across Canada
~ 2024’s Election Day heads into the history books alongside 1964 and 1980 landslides and 2000’s Bush v. Gore nail-biter
~ Hong Kong education experts weigh options for addressing student suicide problem
~ Small Things Like These shows the transformative power of individual action – but conflates the history
~ Forty thousand more appointments per week and ‘surgical hubs’, but will this fix the NHS?
~ Iran: undressing protest shows how women are still fighting even as morality laws get harsher
~ Blitz: Steve McQueen’s film gives voice to the often overlooked stories of wartime Britain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter