Expecting again? Tips for helping your first-born child thrive with a new sibling

By Marissa Nivison, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
Sheri Madigan, Professor, Canada Research Chair in Determinants of Child Development, Owerko Centre at the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute, University of Calgary
It is normal for an older child to behave in ways parents will find challenging when a sibling arrives, and for parents to feel upset they cannot spend as much time with their older children.The Conversation


