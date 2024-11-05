Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How honeybees can help us monitor pollution across Canada

By Tony Robert Walker, Professor, School for Resource and Environmental Studies, Dalhousie University
Simon Harper, Professor of Computer Science, University of Manchester
Canada has more than 13,000 beekeepers with almost 1,000,000 beehives spread across every province. Together, they produce about 40,000,000 kilograms of honey each year. That is enough for roughly one kilogram of honey for every Canadian.

When honeybees forage, they collect nectar, pollen and water from nearby flowers. These flowers contain…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 2024 US presidential election count
~ Expecting again? Tips for helping your first-born child thrive with a new sibling
~ 2024’s Election Day heads into the history books alongside 1964 and 1980 landslides and 2000’s Bush v. Gore nail-biter
~ Hong Kong education experts weigh options for addressing student suicide problem
~ Small Things Like These shows the transformative power of individual action – but conflates the history
~ Forty thousand more appointments per week and ‘surgical hubs’, but will this fix the NHS?
~ Iran: undressing protest shows how women are still fighting even as morality laws get harsher
~ Blitz: Steve McQueen’s film gives voice to the often overlooked stories of wartime Britain
~ How imposter syndrome and a lack of self-confidence can hold small businesses back
~ How wasted heat from our bodies could generate green energy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter