Forty thousand more appointments per week and ‘surgical hubs’, but will this fix the NHS?

By Peter Sivey, Reader in Health Economics, Centre for Health Economics, University of York
Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ debut budget pledged increases of £22.6 billion in day-to-day spending for the NHS and £3.1 billion in capital spending over the next two years. The increase in day-to-day spending is intended to fulfil Labour’s campaign promise of “40,000 more appointments per week” from their election manifesto.

This often-repeated promise gives the government a tangible short-term goal in its longer-term mission to meet the 18-week…The Conversation


