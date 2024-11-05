Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How imposter syndrome and a lack of self-confidence can hold small businesses back

By Valery Emeson, Lecturer in Business Management, Anglia Ruskin University
It might come as a surprise that most of the UK’s income and employment is provided not by the big national or multinational companies we all recognise but by what are known as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

These organisations are businesses with fewer than 250 employees and less than £36 million in revenue. And for a business to specifically be considered “small”, it will often have 50 employees or fewer. These small businesses have been called the enginesThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
