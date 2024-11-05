The frozen carbon of the northern permafrost is on the move – we estimated by how much
By Pep Canadell, Chief Research Scientist, CSIRO Environment; Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO
Gustaf Hugelius, Professor, Physical Geography, Stockholm University
We wanted to find out how much carbon and nitrogen is being released from the northern permafrost. Here’s the region’s first full greenhouse gas budget covering CO₂, methane, and nitrous oxide.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 5, 2024