Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Private health insurers are now offering GP telehealth services. Is this a risk to Medicare?

By Yuting Zhang, Professor of Health Economics, The University of Melbourne
Nathan Kettlewell, Senior lecturer, Economics Department, University of Technology Sydney
Australia’s second-largest private health insurer, Bupa, has recently started offering its members three free GP telehealth consultations a year. This follows other insurers such as nib offering its members digital GP consults, for things like prescriptions and medical certificates, for a fee.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Small Things Like These shows the transformative power of individual action – but conflates the history
~ Forty thousand more appointments per week and ‘surgical hubs’, but will this fix the NHS?
~ Iran: undressing protest shows how women are still fighting even as morality laws get harsher
~ Blitz: Steve McQueen’s film gives voice to the often overlooked stories of wartime Britain
~ How imposter syndrome and a lack of self-confidence can hold small businesses back
~ How wasted heat from our bodies could generate green energy
~ English tuition fees rise – but it’s nowhere near enough income to solve universities’ financial crisis
~ New research supports brain cell transplantation as a treatment for some neurological disorders
~ US election live blog
~ The frozen carbon of the northern permafrost is on the move – we estimated by how much
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter