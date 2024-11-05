Mosquito season in southern Africa: tonic water and vitamins won’t protect you, but knowing where the hotspots are will
By Shüné Oliver, Medical scientist, National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Jaishree Raman, Principal Medical Scientist and Head of Laboratory for Antimalarial Resistance Monitoring and Malaria Operational Research, National Institute for Communicable Diseases
While the emergence of colourful butterflies is a welcome sign of summer, the constant buzzing of mosquitoes is an annoying part of the season.
Mosquitoes are more than just pests. They are the world’s most dangerous animal. Their presence signals the start of the malaria season in southern Africa.
It is for this reason that the Southern African Development Community recognises the first week of November as SADC Malaria Week, with 6 November as SADC Malaria Day.
- Monday, November 4, 2024