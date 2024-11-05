Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Carl Sagan’s scientific legacy extends far beyond ‘Cosmos’

By Jean-Luc Margot, Professor of Earth, Planetary, and Space Sciences, University of California, Los Angeles
On what would’ve been the astronomer’s 90th trip around the Sun, here’s a look at his legacy as a scientist, advocate and communicator.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
