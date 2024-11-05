South Africa’s classrooms should have a ‘box’ of languages to help children learn: new bilingual education policy is a start
By Russell H. Kaschula, Professor of African Language Studies, University of the Western Cape
Mbali Sunrise Dhlamini, Lecturer on the New Generation of Academics Programme (nGAP) in African Language Studies, University of the Western Cape
Language has always been used as a political football in South Africa. This can be traced back to the competing English and Dutch colonisers, from the 17th to the early 20th centuries, each group trying to assert linguistic as well as economic and social control.
Later, language was used to divide and rule under apartheid. For instance, the racist regime created “homelands” –…
- Tuesday, November 5, 2024