Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African countries shouldn’t have to borrow money to fix climate damage they never caused – economist

By Carlos Lopes, Professor at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance, University of Cape Town
African countries need to unite and negotiate strongly at COP29 for more climate change adaptation grants and fewer loans that only leave the continent paying back debt.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
