Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Water the seeds’ of democracy against political violence in Brazil: Marielle Franco's legacy

By Forus
" ... [A]bout eight out of 10 Black women in the 2020 elections in Brazil experienced virtual violence; six out of 10 experienced moral and psychological violence, and five out of 10 suffered from institutional violence."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon: Missed opportunity for justice in landmark case over torture and death in custody of Syrian refugee
~ Russia: Amnesty International recognizes co-chair of election watchdog as a prisoner of conscience
~ Mali: Authorities must investigate deaths of at least eight civilians, including six children, after drone strikes in Inadiafatane
~ US election: what would a Harris or Trump win mean for Keir Starmer?
~ Misinformation really does spread like a virus, suggest mathematical models drawn from epidemiology
~ Guy Fawkes’ punishment was one of the most severe in English history – here’s what happens when a body is hung, drawn and quartered
~ What the budget got wrong about the NHS and prevention
~ Africa’s cities are growing chaotically fast, but there’s still time to get things right – insights from experts
~ Stopping mpox: wild meat markets are a root cause and must be made safer
~ Elon Musk has gone all in for Trump – here’s what’s at stake for the world’s richest man in the US election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter