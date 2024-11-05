Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Amnesty International recognizes co-chair of election watchdog as a prisoner of conscience

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International condemns the detention and trial of Grigory Melkonyants, co-chair of the Russian election watchdog Golos, which began on 27 September 2024. The organization has designated him a prisoner of conscience who is being persecuted solely for his civil activism. A prominent figure in Russian civil society, Grigory Melkonyants was arrested on 17 August […] The post Russia: Amnesty International recognizes co-chair of election watchdog as a prisoner of conscience appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Water the seeds’ of democracy against political violence in Brazil: Marielle Franco's legacy
~ Lebanon: Missed opportunity for justice in landmark case over torture and death in custody of Syrian refugee
~ Mali: Authorities must investigate deaths of at least eight civilians, including six children, after drone strikes in Inadiafatane
~ US election: what would a Harris or Trump win mean for Keir Starmer?
~ Misinformation really does spread like a virus, suggest mathematical models drawn from epidemiology
~ Guy Fawkes’ punishment was one of the most severe in English history – here’s what happens when a body is hung, drawn and quartered
~ What the budget got wrong about the NHS and prevention
~ Africa’s cities are growing chaotically fast, but there’s still time to get things right – insights from experts
~ Stopping mpox: wild meat markets are a root cause and must be made safer
~ Elon Musk has gone all in for Trump – here’s what’s at stake for the world’s richest man in the US election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter