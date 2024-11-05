Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Authorities must investigate deaths of at least eight civilians, including six children, after drone strikes in Inadiafatane

By Amnesty International
The Malian authorities must carry out an effective and transparent investigation into the deaths of at least eight civilians following drone strikes that targeted a market on a busy day in Inadiafatane last month. This strike should be investigated as a war crime, as the attack resulted in deaths and injuries among civilians and civilian […] The post Mali: Authorities must investigate deaths of at least eight civilians, including six children, after drone strikes in Inadiafatane appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


