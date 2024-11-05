Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US election: what would a Harris or Trump win mean for Keir Starmer?

By Victoria Honeyman, Professor of British Politics, University of Leeds
For the UK, an American presidential election is hugely important – the US-UK “special relationship” is at the heart of UK foreign and defence policy. For Prime Minister Keir Starmer and David Lammy, the foreign secretary, the outcome of this knife-edge election will make a huge difference to their political outlooks.

The conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, and the differing policy positions (and temperaments) of the two main presidential candidates, make foreign policy-making very difficult. So what do Starmer and Lammy want from the next president?

The first answer…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
