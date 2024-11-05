Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guy Fawkes’ punishment was one of the most severe in English history – here’s what happens when a body is hung, drawn and quartered

By Michelle Spear, Professor of Anatomy, University of Bristol
By anatomically dissecting each stage of this medieval punishment, we can understand the profound agony the gunpowder plot co-conspirators endured.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
